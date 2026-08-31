Trump claims Iran’s main oil export hub on Kharg is being destroyed as strike remains unverified

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran’s Kharg Island, which handled about 90% of the country’s oil exports before the conflict that began on February 28, was being “blown to smithereens”, according to his August 30 official social-media post.

No independent or official confirmation of a strike on Kharg was available. Iranian Oil Terminals Company, the operator responsible for the terminal, carried no announcement of an attack on August 31, while its latest listed Kharg-related news items were dated August 29.

The video accompanying Trump’s post was assessed as most likely synthetically generated using AI-detection software. The episode was also characterised in Iran as an “imaginary attack”, but no official Iranian damage assessment was available.

The claim followed a separate confirmed U.S. strike on two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island, about 660 km east of Kharg in the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. Central Command said its forces had taken “limited, precise” action against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps mine-laying forces posing an “imminent threat” to shipping. Iran later said it struck U.S. bases in Jordan.

Brent crude futures rose 2.8% to $90.60 per barrel, while U.S. crude gained 2.5% to $85.50 amid renewed U.S.-Iran fighting.

Visible commodity-vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell to about five ships a day over the weekend, although the actual number may have been higher because some vessels had switched off Automatic Identification System signals. Before the conflict, the strait carried nearly a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.