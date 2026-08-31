CyberLogitec lands cloud system deal at Kuwait’s Shuwaikh Port

CyberLogitec has secured a deal to deploy its cloud-based OPUS Terminal M system at Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait as part of a wider digitalisation project led by Alghanim Specialities, according to CyberLogitec.

The agreement, announced in Seoul on 31 August 2026, will see the terminal operating system used to support vessel operations and planning, yard and equipment management, gate operations, operational monitoring and data management.

CyberLogitec said the integrated platform will provide real-time operational visibility and workflows intended to improve productivity, decision-making, safety and terminal efficiency.

Shuwaikh Port, near Kuwait City, is one of Kuwait’s principal commercial ports and handles container, general cargo and Ro-Ro traffic. The facility serves the country’s international trade through its berthing and cargo-handling infrastructure.

The Kuwait project follows CyberLogitec’s recent contract with TTI Algeciras in Spain to provide OPUS Terminal and Digital Twin systems for the terminal’s B1 Expansion Project.

CyberLogitec is a subsidiary of Eusu Holdings and supplies terminal operating systems and logistics IT solutions. Its technology portfolio also includes Digital Twin, Operational Visibility and AI-enabled smart terminal systems. Eusu Holdings is the parent company of CyberLogitec.

Alghanim Specialities was established in 1959 and operates in Kuwait’s construction, industrial and infrastructure sectors. It has expanded into ports and maritime infrastructure, with capabilities in logistics, materials management and project execution.