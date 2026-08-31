DP World names first methanol dual-fuel container ship in its Shipping Solutions fleet

DP World has named the 1,250-TEU DP World London, the first methanol dual-fuel vessel in its Shipping Solutions fleet, at a ceremony in Aarhus, Denmark, according to DP World.

The Portugal-flagged containership was built in China and delivered in April 2026. The 148-metre vessel is owned by Germany’s Elbdeich Reederei and operated by Shipping Solutions on its North Europe service.

DP World London has a five-cylinder main engine and exhaust gas recirculation technology to reduce emissions and support compliance with international environmental standards. It completed its first bunkering in Rotterdam on 25 June 2026, with UniBarge as bunkering partner and Methanex supplying the methanol.

Ganesh Raj, Global Chief Operating Officer, Marine Services, DP World, said: “This methanol dual-fuel vessel is a tangible example of how DP World is investing in practical innovation to provide customers with more reliable, flexible and lower-emission shipping solutions. It also strengthens our integrated network, reinforcing our ability to deliver seamless supply chain solutions across ports, terminals, marine services, inland logistics and freight forwarding, while helping keep global trade moving.”

Shipping Solutions traces its roots to Unifeeder, founded in Aarhus in 1977, and forms part of DP World’s Marine Services portfolio.

The naming follows the recent introduction of DP World Indus to DP World’s coastal shipping fleet in India.

DP World is a Dubai-headquartered global trade and logistics group. Unifeeder A/S is a Danish company providing feeder, multimodal and NVOCC services.

Elbdeich Reederei GmbH & Co. KG is a German shipowning and ship management company.

UniBarge B.V. is a Dutch inland shipping company.

Methanex Corporation is a Canadian methanol producer and supplier.