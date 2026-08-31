Royal Navy shadows sanctioned Russian tanker and ro-ro through English Channel in 72-hour operation

The Royal Navy completed a 72-hour operation tracking two sanctioned Russian-flagged commercial ships and accompanying Russian naval vessels through the North Sea and English Channel, according to the Royal Navy.

Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan, Type 23 frigate HMS St Albans and patrol vessel HMS Severn monitored Russian Northern Fleet destroyer Admiral Levchenko as it escorted General Skobelev and Sparta south towards the English Channel.

A Merlin helicopter from HMS St Albans joined the surveillance as the group approached the Strait of Dover. Russian Baltic Fleet frigate Neustrashimy also took part in the transit.

General Skobelev, IMO 9503304, is a Russian-flagged chemical/products tanker sanctioned by the UK on 24 February 2026. Sparta, IMO 9268710, is an 8,831-gt Russian-flagged ro-ro sanctioned by the US in May 2022 and by the EU on 24 April 2026.

The British ships maintained surveillance through the Channel before handing monitoring duties to another NATO member near Ushant off the French coast.

Separately, HMS Mersey tracked Russian replenishment vessel Akademik Pashin, IMO 9778193, which was sailing nearby. The vessel is a Project 23130 naval replenishment oiler.

Royal Navy activations to monitor Russian activity increased 25% year on year during the first eight months of 2026. HMS Severn was deployed three times in August for such operations.

First Sea Lord General Sir Gwyn Jenkins said the vessels continued to pose “an unacceptable risk to maritime security and the environment”.

SC South LLC is a Russian limited liability company based in Novorossiysk and linked to Sparta. It was added to the US OFAC Specially Designated Nationals list in May 2022.

SC Perspective Ltd is a Russia-based company identified in UK sanctions records as the current owner and operator of General Skobelev.