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2026 August 31   12:22

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Panama Canal loosens Neopanamax booking rules

The Panama Canal Authority has loosened Neopanamax booking restrictions, allowing customers to secure multiple slots for the same date and on consecutive dates as it moves to distribute scarce transit capacity more evenly across shipping segments, according to Panama Canal Authority Advisory A-31-2026.  

The temporary rules took effect on 30 August for booking dates from 13 September. ACP will make 63 Neopanamax slots available each week, including LoTSA and NetZero allocations.  

Full containerships will receive 36 weekly slots, with at least five available per booking date. LPG carriers will receive 21, with three per date, while LNG vessels will have at least three slots per week. Another three weekly slots are allocated to vehicle carriers/RoRos, bulkers and other vessel types.  

Containership allocations are based on transit TEU allowance across three vessel-size bands. Unused capacity can be reassigned between market segments.

Customers may also swap or substitute vessels after securing a slot if replacement ships meet the applicable capacity requirements, including through alliance and vessel-sharing partners. Auctioned slots are exempt from customer limits.  

The changes come ahead of a reduction in canal capacity linked to below-expected rainfall. From 3 September, ACP plans to offer nine Neopanamax and 25 Panamax slots per day, with Panamax availability falling to 23 daily slots from 15 September.  

South Korea-based SK Gas Ltd agreed to pay a record $5.3m for Panama-flagged LPG carrier G. Spirit to transit northbound on 1 September, topping the previous $4.6m record set earlier in August.  

ACP administrator Ricaurte Vásquez said as many as 15 bidders had competed for a single Neopanamax auction slot in August, compared with an average of about six. “We do not set prices; the market sets the price,” Vásquez said.

ACP administrator-designate Ilya Espino de Marotta also publicly confirmed the $5.3m record.  ACP has not said high auction prices triggered the booking changes. Its 28 August advisory, signed by vice president for operations Boris Moreno Vásquez, cites customer feedback, operating conditions, equitable access and water efficiency.

A separate advisory issued on 25 August took effect immediately and revised additional booking procedures, including priority for slots released through cancellations or other causes.  

ACP is an autonomous public-law entity of the Republic of Panama responsible for administering, operating, conserving, maintaining and modernising the Panama Canal. The roughly 80-km waterway serves about 180 maritime routes connecting 1,920 ports in 170 countries.

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