US Great Lakes ports and shipyards sign first formal cooperation pact

The American Great Lakes Ports Association (AGLPA) and the Great Lakes Alliance of Shipyards (GLAS) have signed the first formal partnership between the US Great Lakes port and shipyard communities, according to the American Great Lakes Ports Association.

The voluntary, non-binding memorandum of understanding was signed on July 31 during AGLPA’s 2026 Annual Conference in Chicago and formally announced on August 26.

Patrick Kelly, chief executive of Fraser Industries, signed the agreement on behalf of GLAS. Captain Paul LaMarre III, president of AGLPA, and Brian Oszakiewski, the association’s executive director, were also present at the signing.

The pact covers shipbuilding, vessel repair and modernisation, fleet renewal and construction of US-built vessels. It also provides for cooperation on cargo growth and export opportunities, port and shipyard infrastructure, workforce recruitment and training, and federal policies and investment affecting the Great Lakes maritime economy.

“This agreement brings our ports and shipyards together around a common vision,” LaMarre said. Kelly said: “By working together, shipyards and ports can expand domestic vessel construction.”

The agreement establishes a standing mechanism for the two groups to pursue projects of mutual interest. Additional shipyards and maritime organisations may join subject to approval by the original signatories.

Fraser Industries confirmed its participation on August 28. AGLPA represents public port authorities on the US Great Lakes and works on infrastructure investment and commercial development across the Great Lakes-St Lawrence maritime transportation system.

GLAS represents Great Lakes shipbuilders and shipyards involved in vessel construction, repair and modernisation, workforce development and domestic shipbuilding.

Fraser Industries operates Fraser Shipyards, Lake Assault Boats and Northern Engineering.

Fraser Shipyards is based in Superior, Wisconsin, and has operated continuously since 1888.