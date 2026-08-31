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2026 August 31   13:12

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Australia to send icebreaker Nuyina to withdraw all 24 staff from bird flu-threatened island

Australia will send icebreaking research and supply vessel RSV Nuyina to Macquarie Island to withdraw all 24 expeditioners and essential cargo as authorities prepare to temporarily close the sub-Antarctic research station over the threat from H5 avian influenza, according to Australia’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.  

The Australian Antarctic Division plans the voyage for late September or early October. H5 has not been detected on Macquarie Island, but authorities consider a significant wildlife mortality event possible during the coming southern elephant seal breeding season.  

Thousands of elephant seal pups are born close to the station each spring. The risk of H5 to humans remains low, but prolonged exposure to large numbers of sick and dead animals could create psychosocial and workplace risks for the expeditioners.  

Department deputy secretary Sean Sullivan called the withdrawal an “unusual measure”. An unplanned evacuation could take months and disrupt operations at Australia’s other Antarctic stations, prompting authorities to arrange the voyage before any potential mass mortality event.  

The move follows severe losses among southern elephant seals on Australia’s Heard Island. Surveys estimated about 13,000 pup deaths, with average mortality of 76% in final October surveys and mortality reaching 97% in one area.  

H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b was detected in several wildlife species there, including southern elephant seals, Antarctic fur seals and penguins.  The 160.3-metre Nuyina was in Singapore for routine maintenance when the withdrawal plan was announced. The vessel can carry up to 1,200 tonnes of solid cargo and 117 passengers.  

The temporary closure will also slow a A$370m ($265.2m) programme to replace the ageing Macquarie Island research station.

Australia has committed the funding over nine years and remains committed to the redevelopment.  

The Australian Antarctic Division is a division of the Australian government department responsible for climate change, energy, the environment and water and operates Australia’s Antarctic programme.

Macquarie Island station has operated continuously since 1948 and supports work involving the division, the Bureau of Meteorology, Geoscience Australia, the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency and the Tasmanian government.

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