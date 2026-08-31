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2026 August 31   18:02

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European shipowners and policymakers gather in Hamburg for first Mare Forum Germany

European shipowners, port executives, financiers and policymakers are meeting in Hamburg on 31 August for the first Mare Forum Germany 2026, a one-day conference focused on Europe’s global maritime competitiveness, according to Mare Forum.  

The event is being held at Hafen Hotel Hamburg in the framework of SMM. Registration and networking were scheduled from 08:00, with the conference programme starting at 09:00 and sessions running to 18:00, followed by networking drinks.  

The agenda covers global trade shifts, shipping regulation, energy security and transition, shipbuilding and marine equipment, access to capital and maritime finance, workforce development, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, digitalisation, port infrastructure and cooperation between European maritime hubs.  

Scheduled participants include Gaby Bornheim, president of the German Shipowners’ Association, and its chief executive Martin Kröger, who is also conference chairman; European Shipowners secretary general Sotiris Raptis; Rotterdam vice mayor for port and economy Tim Versnel; and Port of Oslo chief executive Ingvar M. Mathisen.  

The programme also includes discussions on whether European shipowners can remain competitive under the region’s regulatory framework, how maritime investment and the energy transition should be financed, and whether European ports can hold their position against competing hubs in Asia and the Gulf.  

Mare Forum Germany is taking place one day before SMM 2026 opens in Hamburg. SMM is scheduled for 1-4 September.  

Mare Forum is an independent maritime conference organiser founded in Rotterdam in 1999 by Ioannis (Jannis) Kostoulas. It has staged more than 100 events in more than 15 countries and operates nine maritime conference series.

The German Shipowners’ Association and European Shipowners are shipping industry associations represented in the programme, while Port of Oslo is represented by its chief executive and Rotterdam by its vice mayor for port and economy.

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