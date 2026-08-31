  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Philippine port authority revenue jumps 11% to ₱16.34bn

2026 August 31   17:12

ports

Philippine port authority revenue jumps 11% to ₱16.34bn

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) generated ₱16.34bn ($261.6m) in revenue in the first half of 2026, up 11.31% from ₱14.68bn ($235.1m) a year earlier as cargo, container and cruise traffic increased, according to the Philippine Ports Authority. 

Revenue for January to June was also 7.61%, or ₱1.16bn ($18.6m), above target.  

Ports under PPA jurisdiction handled 154.03m tonnes of cargo during the six months, up 3.08% from 149.42m tonnes. Higher crude mineral shipments moved through Eastern Leyte/Samar, while metalliferous ore volumes increased at Surigao and Zamboanga del Norte.  Container throughput climbed 2.65% to 4.30m TEU from 4.19m TEU. Activity increased at NCR North, Palawan and Batangas, while foreign container traffic rose at NCR South, Davao and Manila International Container Terminal.  

Cruise traffic also strengthened, with PPA ports receiving 70 cruise ship calls, up 4.48% year on year, carrying 165,340 passengers.

International cruise ships called at Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan and Palawan, among other destinations.  

PPA general manager Jay Daniel Santiago said the figures reflected investment and reforms across the port system, infrastructure modernisation, operational improvements and increased capacity.  

Passenger movements across the PPA network reached 45.69m during the first half.  The Philippine Ports Authority is a Philippine government-owned and controlled corporation attached to the Department of Transportation. Created in 1974 under Presidential Decree No. 505, its mandate was expanded under Presidential Decree No. 857 in 1975 to cover the planning, development, financing, operation and maintenance of ports and port districts nationwide. It was granted financial autonomy in 1987.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:02

European shipowners and policymakers gather in Hamburg for first Mare Forum Germany

16:24

EU-linked ship scrapping sends 66% of tonnage to South Asian beaches despite spare European capacity

15:32

Turkish port operator Safiport takes first six electric RTGs as Derince capacity doubles to 1.5m TEU

14:42

Drewry says global port congestion is worsening despite continued terminal investment

13:12

Australia to send icebreaker Nuyina to withdraw all 24 staff from bird flu-threatened island

13:04

Jan De Nul starts dredging Georgia’s new Black Sea port

13:02

COSCO Shipping Ports handled 80,157,047 TEU in the first half of 2026

12:59

ICTSI agrees 100% takeover of southern African logistics group TLG

12:55

CMA CGM orders six 3,100-TEU boxships in China with four more on option

12:54

South Korean shipbuilder SK Oceanplant lands $430m Greek tanker order with two more on option

12:42

US Great Lakes ports and shipyards sign first formal cooperation pact

12:22

Panama Canal loosens Neopanamax booking rules

11:59

Royal Navy shadows sanctioned Russian tanker and ro-ro through English Channel in 72-hour operation

10:19

DP World names first methanol dual-fuel container ship in its Shipping Solutions fleet

10:18

CyberLogitec lands cloud system deal at Kuwait’s Shuwaikh Port

09:12

Trump claims Iran’s main oil export hub on Kharg is being destroyed as strike remains unverified

09:05

Yemeni forces destroy Houthi bomb boat

09:00

HD Hyundai Marine Engine wins $16.5m China shipyard order running to 2029

08:58

Samsung Heavy wins $323m order for two containerships from African owner

08:35

Chinese offshore contractor Wison starts yard work on 90,000-bpd FPSO for Côte d’Ivoire

07:58

Eight dead and 18 missing after Turkish ferry sinks off Cyprus with 267 aboard

2026 August 30

11:51

Chinese shipbuilder Waigaoqiao lands $2.69bn Cosco order for 12 LNG dual-fuel boxships

11:46

Turkey summons Ukraine envoy after drones strike two Turkish-operated ro-ros off Russia

11:44

APM Terminals starts $550m Bangladesh terminal build for 6,000-TEU ships

11:40

Turkish navy frees hijacked cargo ship Lutuf off Somalia

07:14

EU cyber rules make shipping and port boards liable for cyber failures

04:47

Seaspan becomes first overseas owner to pay China P&I Club calls in yuan

2026 August 29

04:52

RINA says Mermaid hybrid system can save over 1,000 tonnes of fuel a year

04:33

Fredriksen-controlled tanker owner Frontline posts record $659m Q2 profit

2026 August 28

18:04

Seatrium prepares two Petrobras FPSOs to sail for Brazil

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news