Philippine port authority revenue jumps 11% to ₱16.34bn

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) generated ₱16.34bn ($261.6m) in revenue in the first half of 2026, up 11.31% from ₱14.68bn ($235.1m) a year earlier as cargo, container and cruise traffic increased, according to the Philippine Ports Authority.

Revenue for January to June was also 7.61%, or ₱1.16bn ($18.6m), above target.

Ports under PPA jurisdiction handled 154.03m tonnes of cargo during the six months, up 3.08% from 149.42m tonnes. Higher crude mineral shipments moved through Eastern Leyte/Samar, while metalliferous ore volumes increased at Surigao and Zamboanga del Norte. Container throughput climbed 2.65% to 4.30m TEU from 4.19m TEU. Activity increased at NCR North, Palawan and Batangas, while foreign container traffic rose at NCR South, Davao and Manila International Container Terminal.

Cruise traffic also strengthened, with PPA ports receiving 70 cruise ship calls, up 4.48% year on year, carrying 165,340 passengers.

International cruise ships called at Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan and Palawan, among other destinations.

PPA general manager Jay Daniel Santiago said the figures reflected investment and reforms across the port system, infrastructure modernisation, operational improvements and increased capacity.

Passenger movements across the PPA network reached 45.69m during the first half. The Philippine Ports Authority is a Philippine government-owned and controlled corporation attached to the Department of Transportation. Created in 1974 under Presidential Decree No. 505, its mandate was expanded under Presidential Decree No. 857 in 1975 to cover the planning, development, financing, operation and maintenance of ports and port districts nationwide. It was granted financial autonomy in 1987.