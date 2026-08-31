South Korean shipbuilder SK Oceanplant lands $430m Greek tanker order with two more on option

South Korean shipbuilder SK Oceanplant has secured a KRW 592.89bn ($431.3m at current exchange rates) order from an unnamed Greek shipowner for six 115,000-dwt crude oil tankers, according to SK Oceanplant’s regulatory disclosure.

The contract was signed on 28 August and runs until 30 June 2030. Its value is KRW 592,894,062,000, equivalent to $429.54m at the KRW 1,380.3-per-dollar exchange rate used in the disclosure.

The firm order represents 61.41% of SK Oceanplant’s 2025 consolidated revenue of KRW 965.39bn ($702.3m at current exchange rates).

The agreement includes options for two additional tankers. Those vessels are not included in the six-ship firm order, and a separate disclosure will be made if the option conditions are met and an additional contract is finalised.

The Greek shipowner’s identity has been withheld at the customer’s request for commercial confidentiality until 28 February 2027.

Formerly known as SAMKang M&T, SK Oceanplant joined SK Group in 2022 and adopted its current name in 2023. Its shipbuilding record includes container ships, chemical tankers, LPG carriers, naval and coast guard vessels, and three 160,000-dwt crude oil tankers.