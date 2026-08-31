CMA CGM orders six 3,100-TEU boxships in China with four more on option

French liner operator CMA CGM has ordered six 3,100-TEU containerships at China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry Group’s Weihai yard in China, according to CSSC Ship Electric Technology.

The vessels will be 199.9 metres long and 35.2 metres wide, with a design draft of 8.5 metres. Each ship will be fitted with a 1,800-kW permanent-magnet shaft-generator system that can operate independently or in parallel with auxiliary generators.

Procurement notices for the CMA CGM 3,100-TEU programme identify six firm vessels plus four options. The firm ships carry project numbers CMIZ-E251305 through CMIZ-E251310. The material reviewed does not show that the four options have been exercised. Financial terms, delivery dates and the vessels’ main fuel type have not been disclosed.

The deal also brings repeat business for CSSC Ship Electric Technology. In 2025, the Chinese company secured an order for shaft-generator and battery hybrid power systems for 12 CMA CGM containerships of 18,000 TEU each. That programme remains under way.

Marseille-headquartered CMA CGM is a French shipping and logistics group whose fleet numbers more than 650 vessels with about 5 million TEU of capacity, serving more than 420 ports worldwide.

China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry Group is a Chinese shipbuilding group with shipbuilding and repair operations, including the Weihai yard handling the CMA CGM programme.

CSSC Ship Electric Technology (Wuxi) Co., Ltd is a Chinese marine electrical systems company within China State Shipbuilding Corporation.