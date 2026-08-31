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2026 August 31   13:02

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COSCO Shipping Ports handled 80,157,047 TEU in the first half of 2026

Chinese port operator COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited handled 80,157,047 TEU in the first half of 2026, up 7.9% from 74,295,971 TEU a year earlier, according to COSCO SHIPPING Ports.  

Equity throughput increased 7.0% to 24,492,008 TEU. Terminals in which the group holds controlling stakes handled 16,893,574 TEU, up 2.5%, while non-controlled terminals recorded 63,263,473 TEU, an increase of 9.4%.  

China terminals handled 59,019,217 TEU, up 4.7%, and accounted for 73.6% of total throughput. Overseas terminals recorded 21,137,830 TEU, up 18.0%, representing 26.4% of the group total.  

The Chancay terminal in Peru handled 201,773 TEU, up 68.2%, after establishing three mainline services and five feeder services.  

Throughput at Piraeus in Greece fell 2.9% to 1,995,150 TEU amid softer Mediterranean demand and adverse weather.

Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates recorded 442,977 TEU, down 44.3% amid regional tensions in the Middle East.  

Revenue increased 12.3% to $905.344m and gross profit rose 9.3% to $239.507m, while gross margin narrowed to 26.5% from 27.2%.  Profit attributable to equity holders increased 28.5% to $233.672m, while basic earnings per share rose to 5.90 US cents from 4.82 cents.  Combined profit from controlled and non-controlled terminals declined 3.1% to $234.152m.

The result included a $53.712m reversal of a previously recognised contractual provision after an agreement with the counterparty meant no economic outflow was expected. Net other operating income increased to $63.381m from $4.270m.  

COSCO SHIPPING Ports declared a first interim dividend of 2.360 US cents per share. The company plans further investment in emerging, regional and third-country markets, port-side logistics, terminal automation and artificial intelligence applications.  

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited is a Bermuda-incorporated company engaged in container terminal operations and related port services.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. is its intermediate holding company and operates container shipping and terminal businesses.

China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited is the group’s ultimate parent and is an enterprise established in the People’s Republic of China with interests across shipping, terminals and related maritime services.

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