Jan De Nul starts dredging Georgia’s new Black Sea port

Marine contractor Jan De Nul has deployed two dredgers to deepen the access channel for Georgia’s new Anaklia Deep Sea Port to 17.5 metres ahead of its first vessel call in 2029, according to Jan De Nul’s 31 August 2026 project update.

Tristão da Cunha and Al-Idrisi are working on the channel and a turning basin designed to accommodate Panamax and Post-Panamax vessels.

Jan De Nul will also build a 1,380-metre breakwater through a joint venture with local company Prime Concrete. The structure will shelter the port and allow vessels to enter, manoeuvre and berth safely.

Dredging is scheduled to continue until the end of 2026, with the breakwater due for completion by the end of 2027.

The first construction phase should be completed by 2029, giving the port annual container capacity of at least 600,000 TEU. A second phase is expected to lift capacity to at least one million TEU by 2035.

“The Government of Georgia has a well-organized and consistent vision and plan for developing the country’s transport system to expand Georgia’s role in international transport and logistics networks. We will ensure that the Anaklia Deep Sea Port receives its first ship in 2029,” said Tamar Ioseliani, Georgia’s deputy minister of economy and sustainable development.

Ioseliani visited the construction site and met Jan De Nul’s crew and management to discuss progress.

The port will increase Georgia’s capacity to handle large container vessels and provide additional capacity for dry and bulk cargo. It is intended to become a maritime gateway for the Middle Corridor, linking Europe with Central Asia and other markets through the Caspian and Black seas as an alternative to routes through Russia and via the Suez Canal.

Jan De Nul undertakes dredging and marine infrastructure work. “We are committed to the development of the Middle Corridor. In addition to building the marine infrastructure for Anaklia, Jan De Nul contributes to this strategic trade route through major port projects across the region, including the expansion of Kuryk Port in Kazakhstan and dredging works for the expansion of Mersin Port in Türkiye,” said Tim Devolder, area manager for Georgia at Jan De Nul.