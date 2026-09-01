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2026 September 1   07:13

accident

Attack-damaged Hong Kong tanker and Russian cargo ship run aground in Turkey

A Hong Kong-flagged tanker and a Russian-flagged cargo ship damaged in separate Black Sea attacks ran aground on Turkey’s northern coast on 30 August after their crews abandoned the vessels, according to DHA.  

The 19,455-dwt Golden Sapling, a chemical and products tanker built in 1999, grounded near Geyikkoşan in the Alaçam district of Samsun province after drifting unmanned in adverse weather.  

The tanker had been damaged in a drone attack about 90 nautical miles from the port of Sinop. All 21 crew members were evacuated by the Greek-flagged tanker Maran Pythia and taken to Russia’s Novorossiysk port.  

Golden Sapling’s last signal was received at about 0200 on 26 August.  Alaçam mayor Ramazan Özdemir said the shipowner was preparing to refloat and remove the tanker with a tug, while inspections and security measures continued around the vessel.  

Farther west, the 3,248-dwt Russian-flagged general cargo ship OMSKIY-107 grounded off Alacalı Beach in Şile on Istanbul province’s Black Sea coast.  The 108-metre vessel, built in 1981, had been attacked off Novorossiysk before its crew abandoned ship in lifeboats. It then drifted towards Turkey, where coast guard personnel secured the grounding site and began inspections.  OMSKIY-107’s wheelhouse was burned and heavily damaged. The timing and perpetrator of the attack have not been established.  

Moscow-based Avomar Shipping LLC is listed as OMSKIY-107’s registered owner, ship manager, commercial manager and ISM manager.

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