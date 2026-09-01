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2026 September 1   07:35

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EU forces board tanker Sun in Mediterranean over suspected false flag and Russian shadow fleet links

European Union naval forces boarded the 159,186-dwt tanker Sun in the Mediterranean on 30 August to verify its right to fly its flag amid suspicions that it was sailing under a false flag and operating as part of Russia’s shadow fleet, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.  

Kallas said Sun was the sixth suspected shadow fleet vessel boarded by EU operations in recent months.  Sun, IMO 9293117, currently reports Cameroon as its flag in commercial vessel databases. Kallas did not identify Cameroon, or any other state, as the flag suspected of being false.  

The boarding was carried out by EUNAVFOR MED Operation IRINI under Article 110 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. The EU expanded IRINI’s mandate in March 2026 to include the right of visit for flag verification.  

Italian military personnel boarded Sun from the Italian Navy vessel ITS Paolo Thaon di Revel using a helicopter and boats.  The 2005-built crude tanker has a deadweight capacity of 159,186 tonnes and gross tonnage of 81,076. It began reporting Cameroon registration in 2026 after earlier false-flag claims involving Timor-Leste and Benin.  

Sun was already under EU and UK sanctions before the boarding. The EU added the vessel to its sanctions list on 21 May 2025 over the transport of Russian-origin or Russian-exported crude oil or petroleum products while engaging in irregular and high-risk shipping practices. The UK designated Sun on 21 July 2025 for carrying Russian-origin oil or oil products from Russia to third countries.  

The outcome of the 30 August flag-verification inspection has not been made public.  

Wavewhisper Shipping Ltd is the entity identified by UK sanctions authorities as Sun’s owner and operator. Shipping databases associate the company’s management with Istanbul, Turkey.

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