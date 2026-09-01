IRGC says supertanker disabled after hitting two mines in Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command rejected the mine claim

A supertanker caught fire and came to a complete stop after hitting two naval mines while trying to use what Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy called an unauthorised route south of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the IRGC Navy.

The IRGC Navy did not identify the tanker, its flag, owner or operator and gave no details about the crew. It warned that vessels breaching its rules for passage through the Strait of Hormuz could face similar consequences.

US Central Command rejected the mine claim. “No ships have hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said.

A separate tanker attack was recorded by UK Maritime Trade Operations at 2000 UTC on 31 August. A vessel completing an outbound passage through the Strait of Hormuz was hit by three unknown projectiles about 17 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman. UKMTO Warning 124-26 listed no casualties or environmental impact and did not identify the vessel or link the attack to the IRGC claim involving two naval mines.

The tanker in the separate projectile attack was subsequently identified as the Saudi Arabian-flagged VLCC Sidr, IMO 9854715. The 2019-built, 300,759-dwt vessel is part of Bahri’s VLCC fleet, although its identity did not appear in UKMTO Warning 124-26.