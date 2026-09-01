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2026 September 1   07:43

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Queue for Ukraine’s Danube ports hits 77 ships at Romania’s Sulina Canal

The queue of vessels bound for Ukraine’s Danube ports through Romania’s Sulina Canal climbed to 77 by 31 August from 67 four days earlier, according to FERRY GROUP.  

The backlog comprised 47 ships heading to Izmail, 25 to Reni and five to Kiliia. Around 100 vessels were waiting at the Sulina anchorage overall, including about 23 bound for ports in Romania and Moldova.  

On 27 August, 67 vessels were waiting for Ukrainian ports, including 40 for Izmail, 20 for Reni and seven for Kiliia.  Only 25 vessels entered the Sulina Canal for Ukrainian ports during the seven days through 30 August.

Adverse weather closed the canal on 28 August and kept it shut for most of the following day.  Katerina Kononenko, manager at Romanian shipping agency Avalon Shipping SRL, put the Sulina roadstead queue at about 80 vessels on 31 August and said seven ships had received pilots that morning.  

“In theory, if we can move around 10 vessels into Sulina per day, we should be able to clear the queue of about 80 vessels,” Kononenko said.  

Romania’s Lower Danube River Administration, AFDJ, administers the Sulina Canal and handles pilotage through the waterway.

The number of vessels piloted by the Romanian side in August was the highest recorded since February 2022.  USPA and AFDJ agreed on 28 August to establish a joint vessel-traffic coordination centre. Romania is also expected to increase the number of customs and border inspection teams, while further development of Primus is intended to support nighttime navigation through the canal. 

Avalon Shipping SRL is a Romanian-registered shipping agency based in Galați, providing vessel agency services through the Sulina Canal and in Galați, Brăila, Reni and Izmail. 

AFDJ is Romania’s state administration responsible for maintaining navigation conditions on the maritime Danube, including the Sulina Canal.

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