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2026 September 1   07:47

accident

Panama-flagged bulker S Line crashes into Romanian Danube port after steering failure, sinking two boats

The Panama-flagged 17,818-dwt bulker S Line crashed into port infrastructure and moored craft at Tulcea on Romania’s Danube on 31 August after a steering-system failure, sinking two small boats and damaging five others, according to the Romanian Naval Authority.  

The 146.8-metre vessel lost steering at about 1710 local time while sailing upstream through the Tulcea Bend. It deviated from its navigation track and struck port installations and stationary craft.  Two mooring pontoons and seven small vessels were damaged. Boats 01444 MC and 079 SN sank. PA 1591 TL was displaced and damaged, while 0657 TL and 01692 TL sustained hull and superstructure damage. Boats 01357 TL and 0463 TL suffered damage to their superstructures. There were no injuries or fatalities, and the navigable channel remained open.  

S Line had been sailing to Izmail, Ukraine, to load grain. A tug later moved the bulker to marine mile 44, where it was anchored while the Tulcea Zonal Port Captaincy began an investigation and damage assessment.  One of the structures hit was a mooring pontoon belonging to the Sulina Free Zone Administration.  

The 2022-built, 10,868-gt S Line, IMO 1080978, is registered to Turkey-based Storm Shipping & Trading Ltd. Turkey’s Iskele Denizcilik Ticaret Ltd is the ship and ISM manager.  Storm Shipping & Trading Ltd is a Turkey-based shipowning company. 

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