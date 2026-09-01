Turkey approves $193.5m, 45-year concession for Çeşmeli port

Turkey has approved a 45-year concession for DBH Global Liman İşletmeciliği AŞ to operate Çeşmeli port in Tekirdağ province for annual payments of $4.3m, according to Turkey’s Official Gazette.

Presidential Decision No. 11698, published on 31 August, approved the result of a 15 June privatisation tender covering the port and adjoining property in Marmaraereğlisi on the Sea of Marmara.

The annual payments give the concession a nominal value of $193.5m over its full term. DBH Global will also finance infrastructure, superstructure, machinery and equipment investments, while the tender terms provide for a 5% annual revenue share with the public sector from the fourth year.

The decision authorises the Privatisation Administration to sign the operating-rights transfer agreement and complete the transaction. It does not confirm that the agreement has already been signed.

Pasifik Liman İşletmesi Ortak Girişim Grubu placed second with a bid of $4.25m a year. It can be offered the operating right if DBH Global declines to sign or fails to meet its obligations. The tender would be cancelled if the second-ranked bidder also does not proceed.

Construction at Çeşmeli started in 2002, with investments covering the port area and a 750-metre pier about 38% complete. Plans envisage a multi-purpose facility handling containers, general cargo, dry bulk and liquid bulk, with potential Ro-Ro traffic.

The project has planned annual capacity of about 8.5m tonnes, around 2,110 metres of quay and a port area of roughly 590,000 square metres. Earlier tender terms allow up to 10 years for construction of the new port facility.

DBH Global Liman İşletmeciliği AŞ is an Istanbul-registered logistics services company within DBH Group. The group was founded by Turkish businessman Çetin Atakur and has operated since 1995 across construction, real estate, mining, technology and energy.

Pasifik Liman İşletmesi Ortak Girişim Grubu is the joint venture that ranked second in the Çeşmeli concession tender. Türkiye Denizcilik İşletmeleri AŞ owns the port property and adjoining land covered by the concession process.