US offshore vessel owner Tidewater buys 22 PSVs in $500m Brazil deal

US offshore vessel owner Tidewater has completed its $500m acquisition of Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. and Atlantic Offshore Services S.A., adding 22 platform supply vessels to its fleet in Brazil, according to Tidewater.

The transaction became effective on 31 August and covered all outstanding shares in the two companies. The aggregate purchase price was $500m on a debt-free, cash-free basis.

Tidewater paid about $283.1m in cash at closing and acquired the businesses with about $229.3m of existing debt. The final purchase price remains subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

Nineteen of the 22 PSVs were built in Brazil. When Tidewater unveiled the transaction on 22 February, it expected its Brazilian fleet to increase from six vessels to 28 and put the acquired fleet’s existing contract backlog at about $441m.

Brazilian-built vessels receive priority to operate in the country and can provide capacity under the Brazilian Special Registry, or REB, for deployment of additional international-flagged tonnage.

“The WSUT fleet of 22 PSVs is an excellent complement to the Tidewater fleet,” president and chief executive Quintin Kneen said. The sellers were Brazilian company Wilson Sons S.A., Panama-incorporated Ultranav International II, S.A. and Chilean company Remolcadores Ultratug Limitada. Brazil’s CADE approved the transaction without restrictions in March.

An amended sale and purchase agreement signed on 25 August allowed the deal to close before replacement of certain parent-company guarantees linked to construction loans and clarified arrangements involving other financing guarantees.

Houston-headquartered Tidewater Inc. owns and operates offshore support vessels serving offshore energy exploration, production, generation and offshore wind activities worldwide.

Wilson Sons S.A. is a Brazilian maritime and port services company. Ultranav International II, S.A. is a Panama-incorporated company within the Ultranav maritime group, while Remolcadores Ultratug Limitada is a Chilean tug and offshore services company.

Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. is a Brazilian closed company and Atlantic Offshore Services S.A. is a Panama-incorporated closed company.