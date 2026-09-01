  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Brazilian pulp producer Suzano agrees 10% buy-in to 1.2m-TEU port project in Brazil

2026 September 1   11:30

ports

Brazilian pulp producer Suzano agrees 10% buy-in to 1.2m-TEU port project in Brazil

Brazilian pulp and paper producer Suzano has agreed to acquire 10% of Imetame Logística Porto, which is developing a new port complex in Aracruz, Espírito Santo, according to Suzano.  

Suzano will acquire the stake by contributing company-owned land located in the project area. No monetary valuation was disclosed, and closing remains subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approval.  The complex will comprise five specialised terminals handling containers, general cargo, dry bulk, liquid bulk and ship-to-ship operations.  

Limited general cargo operations are expected to start in early 2027, followed by the container terminal in mid-2028.  

Hanseatic Global Terminals holds 50% of the container-terminal joint venture. The facility is planned with capacity of about 1.2m TEU per year, 750 metres of quay and an operational depth of 17 metres. The remaining terminals are due to be developed in later phases.  

Suzano said the investment would not affect the operational or economic performance of its Aracruz unit, while no capital expenditure linked to the Imetame Logística stake is planned for 2026.  The company said the transaction was “aligned with its long-term value creation strategy” and would combine its port logistics experience with the monetisation of land assets.  

Suzano S.A. is a Brazilian publicly held company with integrated pulp and paper operations.

Imetame Logística Porto S.A. is the port-development company within Grupo Imetame, a Brazilian industrial group founded in 1980 with businesses spanning metalworking, natural stone, energy, oil and gas and port infrastructure.  

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:03

WinGD puts LNG retrofit payback at six years for 16,000-TEU containership

17:04

Dutch port strike to halt Rotterdam ship handling for nearly eight hours before 24-hour rail walkout

16:20

Japanese shipowner NYK buys back Fujitsu’s 51% stake in Tokyo maritime IT firm

15:10

Chinese offshore contractor Wison signs Shell deal to bring liquefaction technology to wider FLNG market

14:00

Norwegian car carrier Höegh signs five-year anti-jamming deal for 38-ship fleet

13:52

MABUX: Bunker Monthly Outlook, August 2026

13:50

Norwegian shipbuilder VARD launches 121-metre subsea newbuild for Taiwan’s Dong Fang Offshore in Romania

13:16

NYK buys 50% of Avenir LNG to form bunkering venture with Stolt-Nielsen

13:13

MOL merges six ship managers into Singapore hub overseeing 200-plus vessels

12:40

US cuts federal ship and shipyard finance application fee by 80%

10:20

US offshore vessel owner Tidewater buys 22 PSVs in $500m Brazil deal

09:17

Mexican terminal Contecon cleared for 15.5-metre draft ships at Manzanillo

08:08

Turkish liner Akkon halts all Russian port calls

08:07

Turkey approves $193.5m, 45-year concession for Çeşmeli port

07:47

Panama-flagged bulker S Line crashes into Romanian Danube port after steering failure, sinking two boats

07:43

Queue for Ukraine’s Danube ports hits 77 ships at Romania’s Sulina Canal

07:39

IRGC says supertanker disabled after hitting two mines in Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command rejected the mine claim

07:35

EU forces board tanker Sun in Mediterranean over suspected false flag and Russian shadow fleet links

07:13

Attack-damaged Hong Kong tanker and Russian cargo ship run aground in Turkey

2026 August 31

18:02

European shipowners and policymakers gather in Hamburg for first Mare Forum Germany

17:12

Philippine port authority revenue jumps 11% to ₱16.34bn

16:24

EU-linked ship scrapping sends 66% of tonnage to South Asian beaches despite spare European capacity

15:32

Turkish port operator Safiport takes first six electric RTGs as Derince capacity doubles to 1.5m TEU

14:42

Drewry says global port congestion is worsening despite continued terminal investment

13:12

Australia to send icebreaker Nuyina to withdraw all 24 staff from bird flu-threatened island

13:04

Jan De Nul starts dredging Georgia’s new Black Sea port

13:02

COSCO Shipping Ports handled 80,157,047 TEU in the first half of 2026

12:59

ICTSI agrees 100% takeover of southern African logistics group TLG

12:55

CMA CGM orders six 3,100-TEU boxships in China with four more on option

12:54

South Korean shipbuilder SK Oceanplant lands $430m Greek tanker order with two more on option

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news