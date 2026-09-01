Brazilian pulp producer Suzano agrees 10% buy-in to 1.2m-TEU port project in Brazil

Brazilian pulp and paper producer Suzano has agreed to acquire 10% of Imetame Logística Porto, which is developing a new port complex in Aracruz, Espírito Santo, according to Suzano.

Suzano will acquire the stake by contributing company-owned land located in the project area. No monetary valuation was disclosed, and closing remains subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approval. The complex will comprise five specialised terminals handling containers, general cargo, dry bulk, liquid bulk and ship-to-ship operations.

Limited general cargo operations are expected to start in early 2027, followed by the container terminal in mid-2028.

Hanseatic Global Terminals holds 50% of the container-terminal joint venture. The facility is planned with capacity of about 1.2m TEU per year, 750 metres of quay and an operational depth of 17 metres. The remaining terminals are due to be developed in later phases.

Suzano said the investment would not affect the operational or economic performance of its Aracruz unit, while no capital expenditure linked to the Imetame Logística stake is planned for 2026. The company said the transaction was “aligned with its long-term value creation strategy” and would combine its port logistics experience with the monetisation of land assets.

Suzano S.A. is a Brazilian publicly held company with integrated pulp and paper operations.

Imetame Logística Porto S.A. is the port-development company within Grupo Imetame, a Brazilian industrial group founded in 1980 with businesses spanning metalworking, natural stone, energy, oil and gas and port infrastructure.