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2026 September 1   08:08

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Turkish liner Akkon halts all Russian port calls

Turkish container operator Akkon Lines has suspended all Russian port calls after concluding that security risks to crews, vessels and cargo had increased, according to an Akkon Lines customer notice dated 27 August.  

Cargo bound for Russia, whether already at sea or still ashore, is to be returned to or discharged at its ports of loading. Customers were notified by 28 August, while vessels heading for St Petersburg were turned back towards Turkey.  

The suspension followed a drone strike on the Barbados-flagged RMS Team while the 1,096-TEU containership, IMO 9282170, was sailing towards Russia’s Novorossiysk port on 21 August.  Eleven seafarers were rescued and one remained missing after the crew was evacuated. Fire affected the accommodation and engine-room areas before spreading to containers on deck.  

Akkon subsequently said the vessel and its cargo could be considered a constructive total loss. No party has been officially identified as responsible for the attack.  

The carrier had already changed its Russian operation several times. On 24 August, Akkon temporarily suspended calls at Novorossiysk and redirected its Russian service through St Petersburg.  Earlier in August, Novorossiysk cargo had been routed via St Petersburg with an additional charge of $2,500 per TEU before direct calls at Novorossiysk briefly resumed with a war-risk surcharge.  

Akkon had been operating its Turkey-Russia container trade with two vessels.  Akkon Lines was established in September 2018 as a 100% Turkish-owned shipping investment operating under Akkon Denizcilik Nakliyat ve Ticaret A.Ş. The Istanbul-headquartered company has branch offices in Bursa, Izmir and Mersin and operates regular container liner services.

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