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2026 September 1   14:00

shipping

Norwegian car carrier Höegh signs five-year anti-jamming deal for 38-ship fleet

Höegh Autoliners has signed a five-year contract with Norwegian technology company SGM Technology to roll out its PntGuard navigation-resilience system across 38 vessels and newbuildings entering service during the agreement, according to Höegh Autoliners.  

Installation across the existing fleet is due to begin in September 2026, while newbuildings delivered during the five-year term will receive the system when they enter service.  

PntGuard is designed to provide an independent, authenticated position when GPS and other global navigation satellite system signals are disrupted by jamming or spoofing. It also alerts bridge teams to interference and creates an independently verified voyage record for route verification and compliance.  

Chief operating officer Sebjørn Dahl said GPS jamming and spoofing were becoming a growing problem on major shipping routes, creating risks for navigation, operational planning and situational awareness.  

The system uses assured positioning, navigation and timing technology and a satellite network to provide an alternative position source independent of GNSS. Its authenticated signal is about 1,000 times stronger than conventional GPS.  

The contract comes as Höegh expands its Aurora-class newbuilding programme. It has ordered six additional dual-fuel LNG, zero-carbon-ready vessels for delivery in 2029-2031, taking its firm programme to 18 ships. Options cover another four vessels, while construction slots are reserved for four more, giving Höegh scope to expand the programme to 26 ships.  

Höegh Autoliners ASA is a Norwegian public limited company headquartered in Oslo. Its business covers deep-sea roll-on/roll-off transportation of vehicles, high-and-heavy equipment and breakbulk cargo.  

SGM Technology is a Norwegian technology company based in the Oslo area.

Topics:

digitalisation

Hoegh Autoliners

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