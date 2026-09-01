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2026 September 1   15:10

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Chinese offshore contractor Wison signs Shell deal to bring liquefaction technology to wider FLNG market

Chinese offshore contractor Wison New Energies has signed a collaboration agreement with Shell Catalysts & Technologies that will make Shell’s Dual Mixed Refrigerant liquefaction process available to the wider floating LNG market after previously being used only on projects in which Shell held an equity interest, according to Wison New Energies.  

Shanghai-headquartered Wison will incorporate Shell’s pre-engineered solutions based on the Dual Mixed Refrigerant, or DMR, process into its floating LNG offering.  

Shell Catalysts & Technologies will support Wison during the pre-FEED, FEED and EPC stages of projects using the technology and will provide process performance guarantees for the liquefaction process.  

“This collaboration with Shell significantly strengthens our FLNG offering,” Wison New Energies chief technology officer Damien Xuan Chi Nguyen said.  

Shell’s DMR process has operated at the Sakhalin LNG plant for more than a decade and was selected for Prelude FLNG and LNG Canada.  

The agreement expands Wison’s range of liquefaction options for floating LNG projects. The Chinese contractor built the 2.4m-tonne-per-annum Nguya FLNG unit for Italian energy company Eni’s Congo LNG project in the Republic of Congo.  The unit produced its first LNG cargo on 7 February 2026, marking the start of exports from the project’s second phase.  

Wison New Energies is a Shanghai-based Chinese engineering and construction company active in floating LNG facilities, modular LNG plants and floating wind projects. It operates two fabrication yards in China.  

Shell plc is a public limited company incorporated in England and Wales and headquartered in London. Its businesses include oil and gas, LNG, chemicals and other energy activities.

Shell Catalysts & Technologies is the Shell business involved in licensing and supporting the DMR process.  

Eni is an Italian energy company involved in the Congo LNG development in the Republic of Congo.

Topics:

Shell

FLNG

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