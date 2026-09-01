Japanese shipowner NYK buys back Fujitsu’s 51% stake in Tokyo maritime IT firm

Japanese shipping and logistics group NYK has agreed to buy Fujitsu Limited’s 51% stake in YJK Solutions, reclaiming full ownership of the Tokyo-based maritime IT company more than a decade after selling the holding, according to NYK.

The transaction is scheduled to close on 1 October 2026. NYK already owns the remaining 49%, while financial terms were not disclosed.

NYK sold the 51% stake in YJK to Fujitsu in July 2015. Completion of the latest deal will therefore return the company to full NYK ownership.

YJK develops, operates and maintains IT systems supporting shipping, port and logistics operations and provides IT engineering services. NYK plans to examine integrating YJK with NYK Business Systems as it brings its IT functions more closely together.

YJK traces its roots to a company established in July 1981 with backing from NYK and an NYK-related company. The business was renamed YJK Solutions in October 2014. The company is based in Minato-ku, Tokyo, and is headed by president and chief executive Takeshi Hatanaka. It has capital of JPY 80m ($500,500) and employed 136 people as of February 2026.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, known as NYK, is a Japanese shipping and logistics group founded in 1885. It had 39,830 employees on a consolidated basis as of 31 March 2026.

Fujitsu Limited is a Japanese technology company. YJK Solutions provides computer system consulting and development, packaged software, network construction and maintenance, IT system operation and management, data-centre and infrastructure services and engineering staffing.