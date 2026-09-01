MOL merges six ship managers into Singapore hub overseeing 200-plus vessels

Japanese shipping group Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has completed the merger of six group ship management companies into Singapore-based MOL Global Ship Management, creating a single organisation overseeing more than 200 vessels, according to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

The restructuring brings management operations previously divided by vessel type under MOL Global Ship Management, or MOLGSM, with the group seeking to apply common safety measures across its fleet and centralise safety and quality data.

MOLGSM will also use AI and data analytics to standardise and optimise operations and support faster decision-making. Its responsibilities include the safe introduction of alternative-fuel vessels and other emerging technologies, as well as strengthening specialist capabilities in response to tighter environmental regulation and other changes in the business environment.

The surviving company is the former MOL LNG Ship Management Pte. Ltd., which changed its name to MOL Global Ship Management Pte. Ltd. on July 22, 2025. Ship management contracts and functions from the other five companies have since been progressively transferred to the Singapore entity.

As of September 1, 2026, MOLGSM is headquartered at 5 Shenton Way in Singapore, with operations in Singapore, the UK and Japan. Mitsuhisa Tanimoto is its representative and MOL owns 100% of the company. The company will also be responsible for managing an LNG carrier equipped with two Wind Challenger hard-sail wind-assisted propulsion systems.

The consolidation forms part of the MOL Group Safety Vision-BLUE ACTION 2035 Phase 2 and its "Leading in Safety" programme, which identifies human life, the marine environment and stable operations as priority themes.