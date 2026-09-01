Dutch port strike to halt Rotterdam ship handling for nearly eight hours before 24-hour rail walkout

Dutch port workers will halt vessel handling at the Port of Rotterdam for seven hours and 45 minutes on 4 September, before a separate 24-hour rail strike threatens the Dutch gateway’s hinterland connections five days later, according to CNV.

The port stoppage will run from 11:15 to 19:00 and will also involve workers in Amsterdam and Zeeland. No vessels will be handled during the strike, affecting loading and unloading, cargo securing, towage and cargo inspections.

Workers have been instructed to leave operations in a safe condition before the stoppage and resume work after 19:00.

German intermodal logistics operator Contargo expects the disruption at Rotterdam terminals to extend beyond the official strike window, with activities severely restricted or completely suspended from about 10:30 to 20:00.

It expects no truck handling, internal terminal transport or loading and unloading of shuttle trains during that period, while train positioning and collection will also be restricted. Some scheduled rail round trips may be cancelled.

A second disruption is scheduled for 9 September, when Dutch rail workers are due to stage a nationwide 24-hour strike.

Employees of Dutch rail infrastructure manager ProRail and DB Cargo’s Dutch operation are among those set to take part, raising the prospect of cancellations and delays to rail freight moving to and from the Netherlands.

Services using the Betuweroute freight corridor and connections towards Germany could be particularly affected. CNV has given a provisional strike window for DB Cargo Nederland of 04:00 on 9 September to 04:00 on 10 September, but the start and finish times are not yet final.

Contargo GmbH & Co KG is a German intermodal transport and logistics operator with activities linking seaports and inland terminals.

DB Cargo Nederland is the Dutch operation of German state-owned rail freight operator DB Cargo.

ProRail manages the Netherlands’ national railway infrastructure.