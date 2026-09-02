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2026 September 2   11:13

Maersk

Maersk cuts long-term fuel fees from 1 October

Danish container shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk will cut its Fossil Fuel Fee on several major trades from 1 October 2026 as lower reference fuel prices feed into its fourth-quarter tariff calculation, according to Maersk.  

The carrier will also revise origin and destination terminal-handling charges across a wide range of markets in Europe and Asia-Pacific from the same date.  

Maersk calculated its fourth-quarter FFF using average fuel prices of $752.19 per tonne for 0.5% sulphur very-low-sulphur fuel oil and $1,157.90 per tonne for 0.1% sulphur low-sulphur marine gasoil.  

That compares with $774.65 and $1,267.02 respectively for the third quarter.  For a 40-foot dry container moving from Far East Asia to North Europe, the FFF will fall to $570 from $595.

The charge on the reverse trade will decline to $399 from $416.  West Coast South America-to-Europe will fall to $990 from $1,037, while the Europe-to-West Coast South America charge will drop to $1,015 from $1,063.  

The FFF is not a new surcharge. Maersk has applied the mechanism to new contract quotations valid for more than three months since July 2024, with tariffs reviewed periodically against Platts fuel-price indices.  

At the same time, Maersk is resetting terminal-handling charges in markets including Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Poland, the Baltic states, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Croatia, Slovenia, Turkey, Israel, Georgia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.  

In Germany, origin and destination handling will be €300 ($347) for dry containers and €450 ($521) for reefers.  

In Japan, handling will be JPY 36,000 ($226) for a 20-foot dry container and JPY 54,000 ($338) for 40-foot and 45-foot dry containers.  

For Georgia exports, origin handling will be $355 for a 20-foot dry container and $425 for 40-foot and 45-foot units. Import handling will be $425 and $505 respectively, with higher rates for reefers and dangerous cargo.  

The October tariff changes are separate from an emergency inland fuel and energy surcharge for Nordic Store Door shipments taking effect on 2 September.

The temporary charge ranges from 3% in Lithuania to 17% in Estonia, while Norway carries no additional charge.  

A.P. Moller-Maersk is a Danish integrated logistics group headquartered in Copenhagen. Its activities span container shipping, logistics, warehousing and container-terminal operations across almost 130 countries.

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