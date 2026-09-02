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2026 September 2   11:31

shipbuilding

Sweden orders four air-defence frigates from French shipbuilder Naval Group for $4.9bn

Sweden has signed a SEK 47bn ($4.88bn) contract with French shipbuilder Naval Group for four FDI-based air-defence frigates for the Swedish Navy, according to Sweden’s Defence Materiel Administration (FMV).  

The deal, signed in Stockholm on 31 August by FMV director-general Mikael Granholm and Naval Group chairman and chief executive Pierre Éric Pommellet, gives Sweden four new major surface combatants as it expands naval air-defence and anti-submarine capabilities.  

The French side values the contract at €4.3bn ($4.98bn).  

The vessels will form Sweden’s Luleå class and will be built in France. HMS Luleå is scheduled for delivery in 2030, followed by HMS Norrköping in 2032, HMS Trelleborg in 2033 and HMS Halmstad in 2034.  

The package includes the four ships, training systems, spare parts and associated equipment. Sweden selected the FDI design in May before entering exclusive negotiations with France, seeking an existing platform already in production with an integrated air-defence system.  

The frigates will carry Aster 30 and CAMM-ER surface-to-air missiles. Swedish equipment will include Saab’s RBS15 anti-ship missile, Torped 47 lightweight torpedo, Giraffe 1X radar and Trackfire remote weapon station, as well as 57mm and 40mm naval guns from BAE Systems Bofors.  Naval Group will act as prime systems integrator. Sweden expects the four ships to roughly triple its existing naval air-defence capability.  

“The contract has resulted in a strong agreement enabling us to receive the first vessel delivered in 2030,” Granholm said.  Naval Group also plans long-term industrial cooperation with Swedish companies, including transfers of know-how and technology.

The company says the FDI is intended to operate in demanding waters in the High North and in environments including the Baltic Sea and North Atlantic.

Naval Group is a French société anonyme that designs, builds, integrates and supports surface ships and submarines. At the end of 2024, the French state held 62.25% of its capital and Thales 35%. Naval Group reported 2025 revenue of €4.679bn ($5.42bn) and an average workforce of 17,170 full-time-equivalent employees.  

Saab AB is a Swedish defence and security company.

BAE Systems Bofors AB is a Swedish defence company based in Karlskoga and part of UK defence, aerospace and security group BAE Systems.

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