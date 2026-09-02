  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Two oil tankers hit mines and burn in Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say

2026 September 2   12:58

accident

Two oil tankers hit mines and burn in Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say

Two unidentified oil tankers struck sea mines, exploded and came to a halt while burning in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, according to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.  The IRGC said the crews had left the vessels before the explosions.

The tankers were subsequently being moved through a route that the Iranian force considers unauthorised.  Neither ship was identified. The statement gave no flag, owner, manager, IMO number, cargo details or exact position.  

The IRGC said its naval forces had previously warned shipping about the danger of using a mined passage through the strait and warned shipping companies against using the route.  

The two mine strikes have not been independently confirmed by international maritime security authorities. The latest available Joint Maritime Information Center assessment warned that drifting or uncharted mines remained a risk in and around the Strait of Hormuz traffic separation scheme, but did not confirm the two incidents.  

The latest claim follows an earlier IRGC assertion that an unidentified supertanker struck two naval mines in the southern passage and caught fire.  

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key route for international tanker traffic, with the latest claims adding to operational risks for owners considering vessel movements through the waterway.

Topics:

Hormuz

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

US LNG exports jump 23% as new terminals drive fastest growth since 2016

17:15

Wah Kwong NatPower signs pact with Jiangsu Port Group for China’s largest inland waterway network

16:40

Lloyd’s Register says full-scale shipboard carbon capture reaches 40% as port bottleneck blocks rollout

15:29

Lloyd’s Register launches ESG roadmap linking ship finance, charter demand and asset value

15:27

Alfa Laval launches compact downward-circulation boiler for cruise ships and ferries

15:24

New Zealand port operator Port Otago orders 10 hybrid straddle carriers from Konecranes

15:23

German port operator HHLA cuts 2026 EBIT outlook

15:22

RINA approves Marine Results for yacht rigging inspections with no vessel-size limits

15:20

Jan De Nul installs first of 53 monopiles at Dutch OranjeWind wind farm

15:00

Fincantieri and German naval group TKMS sign submarine deal to set up joint framework by year-end

14:56

Alphaliner ranks Taiwan’s Wan Hai top for container carrier margins for fifth straight quarter

14:45

Wallenius orders two wing sails for first commercial wind-assist deployment on car carrier

14:34

MacGregor wins RoRo package for two TT-Line hybrid LNG ferries in China

14:24

US Navy certifies Rolls-Royce mtu engines for 30-day unmanned ship deployments

13:34

Ten Turkish crew missing as cargo ship feared sunk after tanker collision off Istanbul

13:31

Maersk to install world-first rotor sail on 8,700-TEU containership

13:12

LNG bunker supplier Titan and shipowner Sogestran sign long-term vessel deal for western Mediterranean

13:02

NYK replaces company-by-company conduct codes with single global standard

12:21

Tankers top ship distress calls for eighth year as Inmarsat tally reaches 203

12:01

US offshore groups Hornbeck and Helix complete merger to create 100-vessel fleet

11:31

Sweden orders four air-defence frigates from French shipbuilder Naval Group for $4.9bn

11:13

Maersk cuts long-term fuel fees from 1 October

10:58

Eight dead and 20 missing after Turkish ferry sinks off Cyprus as operator’s sailings are halted

2026 September 1

18:03

WinGD puts LNG retrofit payback at six years for 16,000-TEU containership

17:04

Dutch port strike to halt Rotterdam ship handling for nearly eight hours before 24-hour rail walkout

16:20

Japanese shipowner NYK buys back Fujitsu’s 51% stake in Tokyo maritime IT firm

15:10

Chinese offshore contractor Wison signs Shell deal to bring liquefaction technology to wider FLNG market

14:00

Norwegian car carrier Höegh signs five-year anti-jamming deal for 38-ship fleet

13:52

MABUX: Bunker Monthly Outlook, August 2026

13:50

Norwegian shipbuilder VARD launches 121-metre subsea newbuild for Taiwan’s Dong Fang Offshore in Romania

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news