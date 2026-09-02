NYK replaces company-by-company conduct codes with single global standard

Japanese shipping group NYK has replaced conduct codes previously set separately by individual group companies with a single standard applying across the NYK Group worldwide, according to the company.

The NYK Group Code of Conduct was unveiled at a town hall meeting on 1 September and is intended to give officers and employees a common framework for decision-making across different countries, regions, cultures and value systems.

The code is built around the slogan “Integrity in Action” and places integrity at its core. It covers five areas: improvement of service quality, pursuit of safety and preservation of the natural environment; fair and honest business activities; respect for human rights and diversity; better workplaces; and responsibility of senior management.

The framework goes beyond compliance with laws and regulations by asking employees to make decisions and act according to their own conscience.

NYK said the code is intended to put its corporate philosophy, “Bringing value to life”, into daily practice while advancing respect for human rights and sustainability management.

NYK Group is a Japan-based corporate group whose businesses operate internationally under the mission “Bringing value to life”.