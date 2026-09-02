LNG bunker supplier Titan and shipowner Sogestran sign long-term vessel deal for western Mediterranean

LNG bunker supplier Titan Clean Fuels and shipowner Sogestran Group have signed a long-term agreement covering the construction, charter and operation of a new 6,000-cbm LNG bunker vessel for the western Mediterranean, according to Titan Clean Fuels.

The vessel will be built by CIMC SOE and operated by Titan across the western Mediterranean. It will load LNG at terminals around the Mediterranean and supply LNG and LBM, or liquefied biomethane, to LNG-fuelled ships.

The ship will also provide gas-up and cool-down services at major ports including Fos-Marseille, Barcelona and Genoa.

Titan and Sogestran jointly developed the vessel for the navigational and operational requirements of western Mediterranean ports, LNG reloading terminals and receiving ships. Its low-air-draft design will allow it to bunker cruise ships without a pontoon.

The vessel itself will be fuelled by LNG and LBM. Once delivered, it will join Molgas Group’s fleet of eight LNG bunker vessels operating across northern Europe. Six are in Titan’s fleet and 2 trade for Molgas Norway.

The new ship will extend Molgas Group’s activities into ship-to-ship LNG and LBM bunkering in the Mediterranean, alongside its existing truck-to-ship and onshore downstream LNG distribution operations.

The Mediterranean became a sulphur oxide and particulate matter Emission Control Area on 1 May 2025. Compared with oil-based fuels, LNG and LBM can almost eliminate sulphur oxide and particulate matter emissions while complying with ECA requirements.

Titan Clean Fuels is part of Molgas Group, which has more than 15 years of experience supplying bunker fuels to the maritime sector.

Sogestran Group is a shipowner with decades of conventional marine fuel bunkering experience in Marseille, Spain and Algeria.

Molgas Norway is part of the wider Molgas Group and has 2 LNG bunker vessels trading for it.

CIMC SOE is a Chinese shipyard specialising in small and medium-sized gas carriers.