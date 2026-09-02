  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ten Turkish crew missing as cargo ship feared sunk after tanker collision off Istanbul

2026 September 2   13:34

accident

Ten Turkish crew missing as cargo ship feared sunk after tanker collision off Istanbul

Ten Turkish seafarers are missing after general cargo ship Tuğberk İmamoğlu collided with chemical tanker Alsu in the Marmara Sea and is believed to have sunk, according to the Istanbul Governor's Office.  

The two Turkish-flagged vessels collided at about 03:15 roughly 18 nautical miles, or 35 km, south of Istanbul's Silivri district. 

Tuğberk İmamoğlu was sailing from İskenderun to Karadeniz Ereğli, while Alsu was heading from Kocaeli to Aliağa.  

A COSPAS-SARSAT EPIRB distress signal from Tuğberk İmamoğlu was received at 03:26. At 03:41, the master of Alsu told vessel traffic services that his ship had collided with an unidentified vessel.

The first maritime rescue unit headed to the casualty site at 04:10.  Transport and infrastructure minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said Tuğberk İmamoğlu was believed to have gone down in about 11 minutes.  All 10 people aboard, including the captains, were Turkish nationals. No crew member had been reached alive at the time of his statement.  

Lifesaving equipment from Tuğberk İmamoğlu, including its free-fall lifeboat, was later found floating without any crew aboard. Water depth at the casualty site is about 800 to 900 metres.  

The search involved two coast guard helicopters, nine coast guard vessels and three Directorate General of Coastal Safety craft. A UAV, one frigate, two other naval vessels and a fast-attack craft were also assigned to the operation.  

Tuğberk İmamoğlu was carrying 4,199 tonnes of rolled steel, with a later official update specifying rolled sheet metal and reinforcing bar.  Initial official information put Alsu's cargo at 2,999 tonnes of motor oil, while a subsequent update stated that the tanker was empty. Initial inspections found no visible damage to Alsu.  

The Silivri Chief Public Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation and ordered the preservation and collection of voyage, radar, communications and other vessel records.  

Topics:

tankers

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

US LNG exports jump 23% as new terminals drive fastest growth since 2016

17:15

Wah Kwong NatPower signs pact with Jiangsu Port Group for China’s largest inland waterway network

16:40

Lloyd’s Register says full-scale shipboard carbon capture reaches 40% as port bottleneck blocks rollout

15:29

Lloyd’s Register launches ESG roadmap linking ship finance, charter demand and asset value

15:27

Alfa Laval launches compact downward-circulation boiler for cruise ships and ferries

15:24

New Zealand port operator Port Otago orders 10 hybrid straddle carriers from Konecranes

15:23

German port operator HHLA cuts 2026 EBIT outlook

15:22

RINA approves Marine Results for yacht rigging inspections with no vessel-size limits

15:20

Jan De Nul installs first of 53 monopiles at Dutch OranjeWind wind farm

15:00

Fincantieri and German naval group TKMS sign submarine deal to set up joint framework by year-end

14:56

Alphaliner ranks Taiwan’s Wan Hai top for container carrier margins for fifth straight quarter

14:45

Wallenius orders two wing sails for first commercial wind-assist deployment on car carrier

14:34

MacGregor wins RoRo package for two TT-Line hybrid LNG ferries in China

14:24

US Navy certifies Rolls-Royce mtu engines for 30-day unmanned ship deployments

13:31

Maersk to install world-first rotor sail on 8,700-TEU containership

13:12

LNG bunker supplier Titan and shipowner Sogestran sign long-term vessel deal for western Mediterranean

13:02

NYK replaces company-by-company conduct codes with single global standard

12:58

Two oil tankers hit mines and burn in Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say

12:21

Tankers top ship distress calls for eighth year as Inmarsat tally reaches 203

12:01

US offshore groups Hornbeck and Helix complete merger to create 100-vessel fleet

11:31

Sweden orders four air-defence frigates from French shipbuilder Naval Group for $4.9bn

11:13

Maersk cuts long-term fuel fees from 1 October

10:58

Eight dead and 20 missing after Turkish ferry sinks off Cyprus as operator’s sailings are halted

2026 September 1

18:03

WinGD puts LNG retrofit payback at six years for 16,000-TEU containership

17:04

Dutch port strike to halt Rotterdam ship handling for nearly eight hours before 24-hour rail walkout

16:20

Japanese shipowner NYK buys back Fujitsu’s 51% stake in Tokyo maritime IT firm

15:10

Chinese offshore contractor Wison signs Shell deal to bring liquefaction technology to wider FLNG market

14:00

Norwegian car carrier Höegh signs five-year anti-jamming deal for 38-ship fleet

13:52

MABUX: Bunker Monthly Outlook, August 2026

13:50

Norwegian shipbuilder VARD launches 121-metre subsea newbuild for Taiwan’s Dong Fang Offshore in Romania

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news