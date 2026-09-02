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2026 September 2   14:34

shipbuilding

MacGregor wins RoRo package for two TT-Line hybrid LNG ferries in China

Swedish marine equipment supplier MacGregor has secured contracts from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard for RoRo equipment on two new battery-hybrid LNG ferries for German operator TT-Line, according to MacGregor.  

The orders were booked in MacGregor’s Q2 2026 intake. The two Green Ship 2.0 RoPax vessels will each be 240 metres long, offer 5,400 lane metres of cargo capacity and accommodate 1,000 people.  

The ferries are intended for TT-Line’s Baltic Sea network linking Sweden, Germany, Poland and Lithuania.  MacGregor’s contract covers several RoRo equipment items for each vessel and follows a project development phase that began in 2021.

The supplier said experience from earlier fleet projects has been incorporated into the design, equipment reliability and execution processes.  

“Equipping these vessels with high-performance, reliable cargo handling systems is essential for optimising our port turnarounds and delivering high service standards for our freight and passenger customers,” TT-Line managing director Bernhard Termühlen said.  

MacGregor Merchant Solutions executive vice-president Magnus Sjöberg said teams in Sweden, China, Poland, Germany and Croatia had developed an integrated cargo-handling solution for the ships.  

MacGregor Group AB is a Swedish limited liability company that supplies cargo and load-handling equipment and services for maritime and offshore operations. Its 2025 sales were approximately EUR 830 million ($960.2 million), and it employed about 2,000 people in 30 countries.  

TT-Line GmbH & Co. KG is a German ferry operating company serving freight and passenger markets in the Baltic Sea.  

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard is the China-based shipbuilding operation contracted for the two ferries. 

Topics:

LNG

shipbuilding

MacGregor

RORO

ferry

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