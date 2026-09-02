Alphaliner ranks Taiwan’s Wan Hai top for container carrier margins for fifth straight quarter

Taiwanese container carrier Wan Hai Lines retained the highest operating margin among leading liner operators for a fifth consecutive quarter in Q2 2026, as the sector average recovered to 11.2%, according to Alphaliner.

Wan Hai posted a 26.0% operating margin on revenue of TWD 42.9bn (about $1.33bn) and operating profit of TWD 11.13bn (about $345m).

Evergreen Marine ranked second with an operating margin of 18.4%, ahead of China’s COSCO Shipping at 14.2%.

No carrier in the ranking posted an operating deficit during the quarter.

Maersk climbed two places to sixth with an 8.9% Ocean EBIT margin, moving above South Korea’s HMM and recording its highest position in the ranking since 2023. The Danish group’s average loaded freight rate rose 21.6% year on year to $2,746 per FFE.