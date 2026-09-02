Fincantieri and German naval group TKMS sign submarine deal to set up joint framework by year-end

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and German naval group TKMS have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in submarines and underwater technologies and aim to establish a formal collaboration framework by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, according to Fincantieri.

The agreement is intended to deepen technological cooperation, pursue joint commercial opportunities and support new submarine and underwater projects.

The companies also plan to explore international procurement opportunities and potential cost synergies.

The planned framework will focus on technological convergence and long-term capability development, with cooperation subject to competition law, export-control regulations and required customer approvals.

The companies stressed that the cooperation does not involve a merger or acquisition. Fincantieri and TKMS will continue to operate independently, while existing contracts, programmes and projects will remain unaffected. Their industrial cooperation already spans decades through work on the 212A and 212NFS submarine classes.

The new memorandum is intended to extend that relationship into a broader framework covering future underwater programmes.

Fincantieri S.p.A. is an Italian joint-stock company active in shipbuilding, marine systems and services for naval, cruise and offshore markets.

TKMS AG & Co. KGaA is a German partnership limited by shares whose activities include submarines, naval surface vessels, maritime electronics and software, as well as maintenance, overhaul and modernisation services.