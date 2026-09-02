RINA approves Marine Results for yacht rigging inspections with no vessel-size limits

RINA has certified Marine Results International as an Approved Service Supplier for rigging inspection and survey work on classed sailing yachts worldwide, with no restriction on vessel size or mast and rigging type, according to RINA.

The approval covers sailing yachts of all sizes and allows the specialist to undertake inspection and survey activities across different mast and rigging configurations.

Nicola Pellegrini, RINA North West Europe Yachting Operations Surveyor, said: “RINA's Approved Service Supplier programme provides independent verification that specialist services are delivered by organisations operating to recognised technical standards.

During the assessment process, Marine Results demonstrated the competence, procedures and technical capability required for approval in rigging inspection and survey activities across sailing yachts of all sizes and rig types.”

RINA’s Approved Service Supplier programme assesses specialist service providers against competence, procedural and technical capability requirements for work supporting vessels under class.

Marine Results International provides specialist rigging inspection and survey services for the sailing yacht and superyacht sectors.