New Zealand port operator Port Otago orders 10 hybrid straddle carriers from Konecranes

New Zealand port operator Port Otago has ordered 10 hybrid Konecranes Noell straddle carriers and a full fleet management system as it renews its container-handling fleet, according to Konecranes.

The order was booked in June 2026 and is due for delivery by the end of August 2027. The equipment will handle import and export ISO containers and support future terminal development.

The fully assembled straddle carriers will have a 60-tonne lifting capacity and stack containers four-high. Each unit will have four driven wheels and a twin-lift spreader capable of handling either two 20-foot containers or one 40-foot container.

The Konecranes Noell Fleet Management System will provide telemetry and operational data across the fleet. Konecranes said the hybrid drivetrain will reduce fuel consumption compared with Port Otago’s existing diesel fleet, while the management system will support equipment utilisation and fleet-wide performance analysis.

“As we continue modernizing our container handling operations and preparing for future growth, we needed a solution that combined high-performance equipment, advanced fleet management capabilities and strong local service support. Konecranes was able to deliver all three, making them the right partner for this investment”, said Kevin Kearney, strategic projects manager at Port Otago.

“We are pleased to support Port Otago in the renewal of its container handling fleet. Our hybrid straddle carriers, digital fleet management tools and experienced service technicians in Australia and New Zealand will help deliver higher productivity, lower total cost of ownership and long-term operational reliability”, said Peter Kania, sales director at Konecranes.

Konecranes’ service organisation in Australia and New Zealand will provide local technical support for the fleet. The company also includes hybrid, battery and future hydrogen-powered straddle carrier technologies in its Ecolifting programme.

Port Otago Limited operates a maritime gateway serving international trade in the southern part of New Zealand’s South Island.

Konecranes is a Finland-based material-handling equipment and services group with around 16,500 employees in more than 50 countries. Group sales totalled EUR 4.2bn ($4.87bn) in 2025.