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2026 September 3   06:59

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Erdogan calls for permanent Black Sea shipping safety mechanism after attacks on Turkish-operated ships

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for a permanent mechanism to protect commercial shipping in the Black Sea after two Turkish-operated vessels were targeted near Russia’s coast, according to Turkey’s Directorate of Communications. 

Erdogan said the safety of all civilian maritime transport in the Black Sea was important, not only that of Turkish-flagged ships or vessels operated by Turkish companies.  

“The safety of all civilian maritime transportation in the Black Sea is important to us. The fighting between parties should not escalate to a point where it undermines the safety of civilians and commercial life,” he said.  

Erdogan said the impact on commercial activity was increasing and called for a mechanism capable of permanently safeguarding maritime transport. He also warned that grain supply problems were re-emerging, particularly in Africa, and said action was needed before the situation worsened.  

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on 31 August that Ankara had prepared a plan for the safe passage of grain through the Black Sea and was in contact with both Russia and Ukraine. Turkey is seeking, if conditions allow, an arrangement similar to the previous Black Sea Grain Initiative.  

The push follows two incidents involving Turkish-operated vessels near Russia’s Black Sea port of Tuapse. Lider Bordo Mavi was struck on 26 August. Lider Kocatepe, which was sent to tow the vessel, was targeted on 27 August.

Turkish officials subsequently stressed the need to safeguard life, property, navigation and the marine environment in the Black Sea.  

Russia has said it sees no grounds for resuming the previous grain arrangement, arguing that provisions affecting its food and fertiliser exports had not been implemented. 

Turkey and the United Nations brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July 2022. The mechanism enabled the safe shipment of nearly 33m tonnes of Ukrainian grain and other food products through the Black Sea before Russia withdrew from the arrangement in 2023.

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