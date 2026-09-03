South Korean tug TNS Catcher capsizes off Busan, killing one and leaving six missing

One seafarer was killed and six were missing after the South Korean tug TNS Catcher capsized while assisting a disabled containership off Busan on 2 September, according to Busan Coast Guard.

The 286-GT tug overturned at about 1:29 pm around 9 km southeast of Oryukdo with eight crew on board — six South Koreans and two Indonesians. A 53-year-old Indonesian crew member escaped and was rescued using a ladder from the containership.

A 57-year-old South Korean crew member was recovered unconscious through a broken wheelhouse window and later died in hospital.

The six missing seafarers are five South Koreans and one Indonesian. Their names have not been publicly released.

TNS Catcher had left a government-vessel pier at Busan Port at about 10:15 am with two other tugs after being called to assist a 66,332-GT Liberia-flagged containership that had suffered an engine failure.

Two tugs were working at the containership's bow and one at the stern, with TNS Catcher positioned forward on the starboard side.

Investigators believe forces from the towline caused TNS Catcher to capsize as it turned to starboard. CCTV footage showed the tug beginning the turn before rolling over to port. There was no collision with the containership.

TNS Catcher sank completely at about 3:27 pm. The wreck was later located in about 87 metres of water, around 6 km southeast of Daebyeon Port in Busan's Gijang area.

Underwater visibility at the wreck was about 30 cm, while the normal underwater search operating limit was 60 metres. After an overnight search failed to locate the missing crew, authorities expanded the search area to about 66 km by 40 km, divided it into 17 sectors and deployed 24 vessels and seven aircraft.

A 41-member investigation team was formed to establish the cause of the casualty. Six shipping-company representatives had been questioned by 3 September, with AIS records, voyage data recorder information and vessel CCTV among the material to be examined.

Busan-based TNS Ocean Towing was established on 13 June 2022 and is headed by chief executive Yoon Joo-dong. Its activities include ocean towing, salvage, ship trading, heavy cargo transport and ship agency services. The company's fleet data gives TNS Catcher a propulsion rating of 3,600 BHP and a bollard pull of 49.1 tonnes.