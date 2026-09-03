Tugboats join Dutch port strike as ship handling set to stop in Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Zeeland

Tugboat crews have joined Dutch port workers preparing to halt ship handling in Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Zeeland on 4 September in a nationwide port strike over planned changes to the Netherlands’ social-security system, according to FNV Havens.

FNV Havens and CNV have called on workers to stop handling ships between 11:15 and 19:00, with loading, unloading, cargo securing, inspections and towage expected to be disrupted.

The addition of tugboat services broadens the potential impact from terminal operations to vessel movements in Rotterdam, Europe’s largest port.

Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam has warned customers that its terminals could close between 11:15 and 19:00, with road operations potentially stopping earlier. ECT operates the Delta and Euromax container terminals at Maasvlakte.

QTerminals Kramer Rotterdam has told customers that all landside and waterside operations at its Rotterdam locations will stop between 10:30 and 19:45 on 4 September. Customers have been asked to schedule transport movements and other operations outside that period.

The action is not linked to a port-sector collective bargaining dispute. It is part of a broader union campaign against proposed changes to unemployment and disability protection, including the WW unemployment insurance system and the WIA disability scheme.

The government has softened parts of the original package, but unions are maintaining the strike, arguing that the remaining measures would still reduce unemployment entitlements and affect people unable to work because of illness or disability.

Rotterdam handled 428.4m tonnes of cargo in 2025, including 14.2m TEU. Throughput reached 212.0m tonnes in the first half of 2026.

Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam is part of Hutchison Ports, the ports division of CK Hutchison Holdings. QTerminals Kramer Rotterdam is part of QTerminals, whose shareholders are Qatar Ports Management Company, known as Mwani Qatar, and Qatar Navigation, or Milaha.