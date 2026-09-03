48-hour dock strike hits container operations at Hamburg, Bremerhaven and four other German ports

Dockworkers have launched a second strike wave across six German seaports, including a continuous 48-hour stoppage in Hamburg, escalating a wage dispute covering about 11,000 employees, according to ver.di.

The action began with late or night shifts on 2 September and runs into 4 September across Hamburg, Bremerhaven, Bremen, Wilhelmshaven, Emden and Brake.

In Hamburg, workers at more than a dozen companies were called out, including Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG’s Container Terminal Altenwerder, Container Terminal Burchardkai and Container Terminal Tollerort, as well as Eurogate’s Hamburg container terminal.

Kuehne+Nagel expects container terminals to suspend operations during the action, preventing container deliveries and collections and bringing transshipment to a complete stop. CMA CGM expects truck and rail deliveries and pick-ups to be unavailable during the 48-hour strike period in Hamburg, Bremerhaven and Wilhelmshaven, while vessel operations face delays.

The dispute escalated after more than 6,000 employees taking part in an internal consultation rejected the latest offer from the Central Association of German Seaport Operators, or ZDS. ZDS offered a 5.1% increase in collectively agreed wages, with a guaranteed minimum rise of €1.20 ($1.39) per hour over 18 months. The package also included a €616 ($714) increase in an allowance for container-sector employees and €150 ($174) more in holiday pay. Ver.di is seeking an 8.2% increase in hourly wages, or at least €2.50 ($2.90) per hour, under a 12-month agreement.

“We are still waiting for a new negotiating date,” Christian Warnke, an HHLA employee at Burchardkai and a member of ver.di’s federal bargaining commission, said ahead of the walkout. Torben Seebold, ZDS’s lead negotiator and an executive at HHLA, maintained that employers had reached the limits of what they considered economically sustainable.

The latest action follows a 24-hour warning strike on 18 August at the same six ports.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG is the corporate entity behind HHLA and operates container terminals in Hamburg.