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2026 September 3   10:01

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Norway arrests Russian state research ship Professor Molchanov in Svalbard over $4.22bn Naftogaz award

Norwegian authorities have arrested the Russian state-owned research vessel Professor Molchanov at Barentsburg in Svalbard after Ukrainian state energy group Naftogaz obtained a court order as part of efforts to enforce an approximately $4.22bn arbitral award against the Russian Federation, according to Naftogaz.  

The Governor of Svalbard, acting as bailiff, carried out the arrest on 2 September after the Nord-Troms and Senja District Court granted Naftogaz the right to seize the ship in a ruling dated 31 August.  

Professor Molchanov must remain at a berth in Barentsburg until the Governor or the court decides otherwise. Crew and passenger matters are being handled in cooperation with Russian state trust Arktikugol.  

The arrest secures enforcement of an award worth about $4.22bn plus interest and costs that has already been recognised as enforceable in Norway. The dispute concerns oil and gas assets belonging to Naftogaz and other group companies that were expropriated in Crimea in 2014.  

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague issued its final damages award on 12 April 2023 after Naftogaz began arbitration proceedings in 2016. 

Professor Molchanov is owned by the Russian Federation and is used for commercial expedition cruises, including voyages to Svalbard. The 71-metre vessel was built in Finland in 1983 and forms part of the fleet of Russian state weather and environmental agency Roshydromet.  The ship also carries passengers and cargo between Murmansk and Barentsburg, with 10 round voyages planned on the route in 2026.  

On 3 September, Russia’s minister for the development of the Far East and Arctic, Alexei Chekunkov, said Arktikugol’s lawyers would challenge the arrest and that the vessel and crew were safe.  The measure is an arrest and does not transfer ownership of the ship. 

Arktikugol is a Russian state trust. Wikborg Rein is the law firm representing Naftogaz in Norway, while Covington & Burling LLP serves as its international legal counsel.

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