Asian port congestion triggers sharpest global boxship reliability fall since 2021

Global container vessel schedule reliability plunged 6.1 percentage points month on month to 56.4% in July 2026, the sharpest monthly decline since January 2021, according to Sea-Intelligence.

The average delay for late vessel arrivals climbed by 0.59 days to 6.06 days as congestion hit major Asian ports. All 14 of the region’s busiest ports recorded declines in on-time vessel arrivals.

Yantian suffered the steepest fall, with schedule reliability dropping 23.5 percentage points to 48.3%. Hong Kong declined 20.4 points to 51.6%, while Ningbo fell 20.1 points to 34.6%.

Shanghai recorded one of the most severe deteriorations, falling 19.2 percentage points to just 21.0%.

Outside the extreme supply chain disruption of the pandemic period, the share of container vessels arriving on time at Shanghai has not been this low in 14 years of recorded data.

Singapore’s schedule reliability fell 5.7 percentage points to 43.2%. Port Klang recorded reliability of 33.3%, while Busan fell to 40.9%.

With more than half of incoming vessels delayed at the region’s busiest ports, the backlog is likely to cascade through the maritime network and trigger a new wave of delays on critical head-haul trade lanes in the coming months.

Sea-Intelligence operates through Sea-Intelligence Pte Ltd in Singapore and Sea-Intelligence ApS in Denmark. The group provides research, data and advisory services focused on container shipping and global supply chains.