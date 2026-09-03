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2026 September 3   11:28

shipbuilding

Damen unveils methanol-ready 1,100-TEU hybrid feeder

Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group has unveiled its new CFe 1100 container feeder at SMM 2026 in Hamburg, Germany, combining a standard hybrid PTO/PTI system with provision for future conversion to methanol fuel, according to Damen Shipyards Group.  

The 150-metre vessel has capacity for more than 1,100 TEU and is intended for regional and international feeder trades. It is powered by a two-stroke diesel main engine paired with the hybrid system.  

In PTO mode, the main engine supplies electricity to onboard consumers, including refrigerated containers, reducing reliance on auxiliary generator sets. PTI can feed additional electric power into the propulsion train when required.  

Damen gives the vessel an economical speed of 15 knots, a maximum speed of 17 knots and a boosted speed of 18 knots. PTI output is rated at 1,250 kW.  

The CFe 1100 is prepared for future methanol conversion rather than being methanol-fuelled at delivery. Space and system arrangements have been reserved in the engine room, while the aft cargo hold can accommodate a future methanol tank. The fuel-preparation arrangement is to be verified by classification society DNV.  

A separate battery room has also been incorporated to allow later installation of energy storage.  The feeder has a beam of 24.5 metres and a design draft of 8 metres. Capacity exceeds 1,100 TEU, including more than 800 TEU at a homogeneous loading of 14 tonnes per TEU, with 174 reefer slots.  Fixed cell guides can handle 20-, 30-, 40- and 45-foot containers.

The deck layout is optimised for 45-foot units and uses hydraulically operated pivoting hatch covers.  Shore power is included. Optional efficiency measures comprise Damen’s Air Cavity System, a Damen Duct, pre-swirl fins and flow optimisers around the propeller and rudder.  

A flap rudder and 1,000-kW bow thruster are intended to aid manoeuvring in port, with a stern thruster available as an option.

The design carries Finnish-Swedish Ice Class 1A, allowing operation in first-year ice of up to 1 metre. 

Damen Shipyards Group is a family-owned Dutch shipbuilding and maritime services group headquartered in Gorinchem. It has about 12,500 employees across more than 35 shipyards on five continents. In 2025, revenue reached €3.25bn ($3.77bn), with 160 vessels delivered and an order backlog of just over €10bn ($11.61bn).

Topics:

methanol

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