Singapore warns shipowners of enforcement over false vessel identities and ownership data

Singapore has warned shipowners and port agents that deliberately supplying false or unverifiable vessel information can trigger enforcement action, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

The warning is contained in Port Marine Circular No. 10 of 2026, dated 2 September and signed by Singapore port master Capt Chong Jia Chyuan.

MPA said it “will not condone persons wilfully furnishing false information” or deliberately using false, misleading or unverifiable information concerning a vessel’s identity, registration, ownership, cargoes or trading history to facilitate, conceal or legitimise illicit activities.

“Appropriate enforcement action, in accordance with the law, will be taken against those engaged in such fraudulent or dishonest conduct,” it said.

Vessel owners and their appointed port agents are expected, at a minimum, to verify the legitimacy of ship registrations through the International Maritime Organization’s Global Integrated Shipping Information System before submitting registration documents and statutory trading certificates to the port master.

Singapore’s port procedures require an owner, agent or master to file a general declaration within 24 hours of a vessel’s arrival.

Required information includes the vessel’s name, IMO number, call sign, port and nationality of registry, official number, owner and the nationality of the charterer.

Port users must also comply with Singapore requirements relating to sanctions. Singapore implements sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council through domestic legislation.

The circular does not identify any particular vessel, owner, flag state or sanctions case as having prompted the warning.

MPA also highlighted suspicious-transaction reporting obligations. Port users who know or have reasonable grounds to suspect that an entity or property, including a vessel, may be connected to criminal conduct are required to file a Suspicious Transaction Report with Singapore’s Suspicious Transaction Reporting Office.

“Failure to file a suspicious transaction report may constitute a criminal offence,” MPA said.

The circular follows an MPA advisory issued on 3 March to owners, managers and operators of Singapore-registered ships warning against sanctions-evasion activity involving fraudulent or dishonest practices.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore was established in 1996 and is the statutory authority responsible for regulating and developing Singapore’s port and maritime sector.