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2026 September 3   13:01

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Georgia to let ships with 10-plus crew sail for a month without qualified cook

Georgia is preparing to allow commercial ships whose safe manning documents require at least 10 seafarers to operate for up to one month without a qualified cook, according to a legislative package submitted to the Georgian parliament.  

The Maritime Transport Agency would be able to grant the exemption in cases of exceptional necessity, allowing a person without the required ship’s cook qualification to serve on board.  

The dispensation would remain valid until the vessel reaches its next port or for no more than one month.  Anyone serving as cook under the exemption would first have to receive training or instruction in personal hygiene, food preparation and the handling and storage of food on board.  

Georgia’s existing Law on Seafarers’ Labour requires ships with a safe manning document providing for 10 or more seafarers to carry a qualified cook.  

Ships with a prescribed manning level below 10 are not subject to that requirement, although personnel involved in catering must receive relevant food and hygiene training.  

The proposed waiver follows the framework of the Maritime Labour Convention 2006, which allows a competent maritime authority in cases of exceptional necessity to permit a person without full cook qualifications to serve until the next convenient port of call or for up to one month, subject to appropriate food-handling and hygiene instruction.  

Georgia ratified the Maritime Labour Convention on 14 February 2024, and it entered into force for the country on 14 February 2025.  

The wider legislative changes are also intended to expand the powers of the Maritime Transport Agency and introduce additional labour and social protection safeguards for seafarers.  

The Maritime Transport Agency operates under Georgia’s Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development. Its responsibilities include maritime regulation, flag-state oversight, seafarer training and certification, maritime safety, vessel traffic monitoring, marine pollution prevention and search and rescue.

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