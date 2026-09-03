Swedish engineer AFRY wins offshore role on Vietnam’s $2.69bn LNG-to-power project

Swedish engineering group AFRY has won an international technical adviser mandate covering offshore LNG infrastructure for Vietnam’s $2.69bn Thai Binh LNG-to-Power project and its 1.5-GW combined-cycle power plant, according to AFRY.

The 31 August award puts AFRY on the marine side of the development, covering LNG receiving infrastructure, subsea natural gas pipeline systems, a submerged yoke mooring system, marine facilities and offshore surveys.

The value of AFRY’s contract was not disclosed. The offshore infrastructure will connect to a floating storage and regasification unit supplying natural gas to the 1.5-GW power plant.

The project covers around 269 hectares, including 57 hectares onshore and 212 hectares of marine area. Full commercial operation is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2029.

Construction began with a groundbreaking ceremony on 10 October 2025. The plant is planned around two combined-cycle gas turbine units and is expected to generate between 6bn and 10bn kWh of electricity annually. The development is expected to create about 2,000 jobs during construction and 300 permanent positions during operation.

AFRY AB is a Swedish engineering, project management and advisory company with its registered office in Stockholm. It employs about 18,000 people in more than 40 countries and has annual net sales of about SEK 27bn ($2.80bn).

Thai Binh LNG Power Joint Stock Company was established in January 2024. Its shareholders are Japan’s Tokyo Gas with 40%, Japan’s Kyuden International with 30% and Vietnam’s Truong Thanh Viet Nam Group, or TTVN Group, with 30%.