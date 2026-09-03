US-based Dorian LPG linked to $349m VLGC trio at Hanwha Ocean

US-headquartered Dorian LPG has been linked to a $349m order for three VLGCs at South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean, although the shipbuilder has not disclosed the buyer’s identity, according to Hanwha Ocean’s 1 September regulatory filing.

The contract is worth KRW477.8bn ($352.1m at current exchange rates) and covers three VLGCs for an Oceania-based shipowner.

The deal took effect on 31 August 2026 and runs to 6 December 2030. Its value is equivalent to 3.7% of Hanwha Ocean’s latest annual sales.

The vessels have been linked to an 88,000-cbm design and a price of about $116m each, although those specifications are not included in Hanwha Ocean’s regulatory disclosure.

Dorian has continued renewing its fleet in 2026. In June, it entered into a separate agreement with HD Hyundai for one 90,000-cbm VLGC priced at approximately $115m and scheduled for delivery in July 2029. The owner completed the sale of the 2014-built Corsair for net proceeds of $80.8m and the 2015-built Constellation for $85.6m in July, after selling the 2015-built Cobra in May.

Dorian LPG Ltd is incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. As of 30 July 2026, its fleet comprised 25 VLGCs, including six chartered-in vessels, with aggregate capacity of about 2.1m cbm and an average age of 9.4 years. The fleet was employed in the Helios Pool.

Hanwha Ocean Co Ltd is a South Korean shipbuilder. Dorian took delivery from the yard in March 2026 of the 93,000-cbm dual-fuel VLGC/ammonia carrier Areion.

HD Hyundai is a South Korean industrial group with shipbuilding operations that include HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd.