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2026 September 3   11:37

shipbuilding

CSSC Shipping orders 10 grain bulkers in $482m newbuilding deal

Chinese ship lessor CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited has ordered 10 new 80,000-dwt grain-carrying bulkers for CNH3.235bn ($481.6m), according to a September 1 filing by CSSC Shipping on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.  

The company signed 10 separate shipbuilding contracts with Chengxi Shipyard Co Ltd and China Shipbuilding Trading Co Ltd, or CSTC, with each vessel priced at CNH323.5m ($48.2m). The filing also valued the total consideration at about HKD3.785bn ($482.6m).  

Chengxi Shipyard and China State Shipbuilding Corporation Guangxi Shipbuilding Co Ltd will jointly handle the design, construction and delivery of the vessels.  

The 80,000-dwt grain carriers have been assigned hull numbers CX9809A to CX9818A. Deliveries are scheduled from September 30, 2029 to December 31, 2030.  

CSSC Shipping plans to fund the ships through internal resources and bank borrowings. Payments will be made in five instalments tied to construction milestones, with most of the contract price payable on delivery.  The lessor plans to generate leasing income from the vessels after delivery. It said the customised designs will meet the latest environmental requirements and provide better fuel and operational efficiency than the bulk carriers currently in its fleet.  

The contracts remain subject to approval by independent shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting because the counterparties are connected companies within the China State Shipbuilding Corporation group.  

CSSC Shipping is a Hong Kong-incorporated ship leasing company controlled by China State Shipbuilding Corporation. At June 30, 2026, its fleet comprised 130 vessels, including 107 ships in operation and 23 under construction. Its operating fleet had an average age of about 4.8 years, with bulk carriers accounting for 11.88% of the portfolio.  

Chengxi Shipyard and CSSC Guangxi are shipbuilding companies within the China State Shipbuilding Corporation group. 

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